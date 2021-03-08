Sage Surratt - Wide Receiver Wake Forest Demon Deacon 2021 Draft Scouting Report

SAGE SURRATT | Wake Forest | WO | #14 | rJR | 6030 | 220 | 4.55e | Lincolnton, NC | Lincolnton HS | 04.13.98

Overview: Sage Surratt was tearing up the ACC before an injury prematurely ended his redshirt sophomore campaign. A lengthy athlete who is known for his strong hands and catch in traffic ability, Surratt returns to school on the Biletnikoff Award list for the nation's best receiver. Surratt proved countless times that he attacks the ball at the highest point with his enormous catch radius. He has no problem posting up defenders to can leverage and make tough catches look easy. While Surratt doesn’t possess game breaking speed, he gets open with smooth route running and great short area quickness. He also has a natural feel for getting open in zone coverage and can get open while the quarterback breaks the pocket and is scrambling. Surratt is a hot and cold receiver, as many times he shows up for a quarter and disappears. Opting out of the 2020 season robbed evaluators the chance to see what type of consistency he could reach. There is clearly a role for Surratt at the next level but his lack of baseline athleticism throws him into a secondary role. He will have to make a living as a possession receiver who is able to consistently win matchups in the air with his length, body control and strong pair of mitts.

Medical:

Right shoulder injury which sidelined him for the last couple games in 2019. Injury did require surgery.

Background:

Sage Surratt is smart and humble, according to his coaches. Surrat was the first person in North Carolina history to be named high school basketball and football player of the year. Three-star prospect by 247 and Scout. Pulled off a rare double-double by being named the state player of the year in both football and basketball. As a senior, set state records with 129 receptions, 2,104 yards and 28 touchdowns; returned two interceptions for touchdowns for a total of 30 scores in 2016. Set the state record for career receiving with 366 receptions, 5,926 yards and 80 touchdowns. Earned all-conference honors in all four seasons in both football and basketball; played for Coach Ledford Gibson at Lincolnton. Helped East Lincoln HS to the 2014 2A state championship in football. Son of Brandi and Kevin Surratt, brother, Chazz, plays at North Carolina. Valedictorian of his senior class. Member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club; economics major.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.