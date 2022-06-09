NFL Draft Profile: Sam Hartman, Quarterback, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

#10

Pos: QB

Ht: 6002

Wt: 208

40: 4.61

DOB: 7/29/1999

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

High School: Oceanside Collegiate

Eligibility: 2023

Sam Hartman

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

One-Liners

Undersized quarterback with a middling arm, Hartman relies on solid accuracy and a really good receiving corps to be a solid college quarterback but he lacks too many NFL traits.

Evaluation:

On film, Hartman displays impressive touch on his passes. He can hit a target coming over the middle of the field in stride with ease. Hartman understands when he needs to put more velocity on a pass or more touch. His ball placement for the most part was good. Hartman can hit his target in the numbers and even fit the ball into tight coverage. In terms of his athleticism, Hartman is an adequate athlete, who can pick up five to ten yards but nothing more. His overall presence on the field is very small. Hartman struggles to break tackles and looks small. His arm talent doesn’t help, as he lacks arm strength and velocity. It was difficult for him to throw the ball downfield, and he consistently forced receivers to come back to the football. When under pressure, Hartman can’t drive the football where he needs to. This leads to him just throwing the ball up for grabs, creating turnovers for the defense. For a player who’s game is built on being a game manager, who is accurate, Hartman threw the ball up aimlessly way too often. Right now, Hartman ceiling isn’t more than a potential backup. He doesn’t have upside and his skill set right now has a lot of holes. Hartman should be brought into a camp, but he will struggle to stick on a 53-man roster.

Grade:

UDFA Grade