Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Sam Hartman, Quarterback, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman
Wake Forest logo

#10
Pos: QB
Ht: 6002
Wt: 208
40: 4.61
DOB: 7/29/1999
Hometown: Charlotte, NC
High School: Oceanside Collegiate
Eligibility: 2023

Sam Hartman
Wake Forest Demon Deacons

One-Liners

Undersized quarterback with a middling arm, Hartman relies on solid accuracy and a really good receiving corps to be a solid college quarterback but he lacks too many NFL traits.

Evaluation:

On film, Hartman displays impressive touch on his passes. He can hit a target coming over the middle of the field in stride with ease. Hartman understands when he needs to put more velocity on a pass or more touch. His ball placement for the most part was good. Hartman can hit his target in the numbers and even fit the ball into tight coverage. In terms of his athleticism, Hartman is an adequate athlete, who can pick up five to ten yards but nothing more. His overall presence on the field is very small. Hartman struggles to break tackles and looks small. His arm talent doesn’t help, as he lacks arm strength and velocity. It was difficult for him to throw the ball downfield, and he consistently forced receivers to come back to the football. When under pressure, Hartman can’t drive the football where he needs to. This leads to him just throwing the ball up for grabs, creating turnovers for the defense. For a player who’s game is built on being a game manager, who is accurate, Hartman threw the ball up aimlessly way too often. Right now, Hartman ceiling isn’t more than a potential backup. He doesn’t have upside and his skill set right now has a lot of holes. Hartman should be brought into a camp, but he will struggle to stick on a 53-man roster.

Grade:

UDFA Grade

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Devon Achane, Running Back, Texas A&M Aggies

By The NFL Draft Bible6 minutes ago
USATSI_17949289
NFL Draft

Prospect Breakdown: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

By Cory McCann Ezring11 minutes ago
Hardiman
Player Interviews

PLAYER INTERVIEW: HUB Alum Brooklyn Hardiman

By Zack Patraw4 hours ago
Illinois S Sydney Brown
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sydney Brown, Safety, Illinois Fighting Illini

By The NFL Draft Bible5 hours ago
Rutgers WR Taj Harris
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Taj Harris, Wide Receiver, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

By The NFL Draft Bible5 hours ago
Michigan OT Ryan Hayes
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Hayes, Offensive Lineman, Michigan Wolverines

By The NFL Draft Bible5 hours ago
Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: D.J. Uiagalelei, Quarterback, Clemson Tigers

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 8, 2022
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kayshon Boutte, Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 8, 2022