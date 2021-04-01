Tyler Vaughns: Wide Receiver Southern California Trojans 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

TYLER VAUGHNS | USC | WO | #21 | SR | 6010 | 185 | 4.47e | Pasadena, CA | Bishop Amat HS | 06.01.97

Teams often clamor for traits and upside early on in the NFL Draft, ignoring the floor/baseline for prospects. Other times, you have the opportunity to select players like Vaughns, who defines the saying “jack of all trades, master of none”. The former 5-star recruit and California native has been the model of consistency throughout his time at USC. His freshman campaign he was very productive with a 57-809-5 receiving line, followed that up with a 58-674-6 line as a sophomore, then last season caught 74 passes for 912 yards and six scores as USC’s third receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr. and Amon-St. Brown. Primarily a Z, Vaughns plays the sideline very well and displays crisp route-running and fluid movement skills. When running vertical routes his separation skills are extremely solid as well, and he has excellent awareness as well. Despite being over six feet tall, Vaughns isn’t quite the contested-catch weapon that could be used as a red zone threat. His hands have also been a smidge inconsistent, primarily during 2019. Regardless, even in a loaded 2021 wide receiver class, Vaughns has all of the makings of a mid-round, possibly Day Two pick, with his game-to-game consistency and translatable traits. He could easily have a decade-long career as an NFL team’s WR3.

Raised in the Los Angeles, California area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communication major. Redshirt. Played 14 games as a freshman. Started 11 of 12 games played as a sophomore. Started 11 of 13 games played as a junior. Played basketball and baseball in high school. Both of his brothers (one a WR and one a DB) played football in college. Took ballet in high school which he credits to helping him at football.

