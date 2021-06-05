NFL Draft Profile: Sean Rhyan, Offensive Tackle, UCLA Bruins

#74

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 318

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

San Juan Capistrano, CA

San Juan Hills High School

Sean Rhyan

UCLA Bruins

Pros:

Ezring: Early starters typically boast a combination of advanced technique and strong athletic traits. Sean Rhyan’s well-rounded game is predicated on his refined hands and athleticism. The two-year starter typically aims his punches accurately and uses his placement to achieve leverage. He is patient, engages with proper timing and rarely lunges ahead of his base. Further, he has persistent hands to reengage should his punches be swiped away. Perhaps his most impressive trait is his advanced understanding of hand counters. Specifically, Rhyan uses a trap technique to negate long-arm moves. What’s more, the Bruins’ star has the wherewithal to recover when defenders force him onto his heels. In addition to his technical refinement, Rhyan is an NFL athlete. The talented lineman has stellar upper body strength and heavy hands to displace defenders. Moreover, he uses his whole frame to generate power and kick defenders out of gaps in the run game. Additionally, the experienced tackle has impressive grip strength to sustain blocks. The California native has sufficient short-area burst and can reach the second and third levels in the run game. In pass protection, he has sufficient quickness to mirror up the outside track. Rhyan’s skill set is rounded out by his intelligence. He has reliable vision in the run game to find his assignment and address his opponent. Further, he has held his own against some of the best pass rushers in the nation. Rhyan has guard-tackle versatility, though he should be used outside in the NFL.

Cons:

Ezring: A well-rounded and NFL-ready prospect, the UCLA product will need to address certain issues in his game to reach his potential at the next level. For example, Rhyan’s advanced hand technique is too often mitigated by his late hands. When he shoots his hands late, he invites defenders to initiate contact. Unfortunately, the talented blocker is at his worst when he fails to latch onto the opposition early in the snap. Similarly, Rhyan’s lower half can stagnate if he lands his initial shot which allows defenders the opportunity to work through him. What’s more, his high pad level opens his chest to opponents. As a result, the Bruins’ standout is too often controlled, redirected or driven back. Similarly, he can be push-pulled, bench pressed or stacked-and-shed because he leaves his frame accessible to defenders. Rhyan’s high pad level also limits his ability to move opponents in the run game. Additionally, the experienced tackle’s stiff frame further hinders him from gaining leverage. Off the line, Rhyan occasionally oversets, steps into blocks and forces himself into a difficult recovery position should he whiff. Perhaps the UCLA standout’s greatest weakness is his consistent inability to address inside speed moves. He severely struggles against suddenness and hand moves to his inside shoulder. Finally, Rhyan lacks elite athletic traits.

Summary:

Ezring: An NFL-ready prospect whose athleticism and technique should allow him to find the field early, Sean Rhyan has first-round potential. That said, the gifted blocker must address certain issues in his game. Rhyan should start early in the league and has high-level starter potential.

Background:

Born to parents Steve and Maria Rhyan in San Juan Capistrano, California, Sean Rhyan was a stellar all-around athlete before his collegiate career. The talented tackle attended Capistrano Valley Christian School for one year before transferring to San Juan Hills High School (SJHHS). A standout offensive lineman, Rhyan had a decorated career on the football field. He received 2016 All-South Coast League honorable mention. In 2017, he was named SJHHS Lineman of the Year. He received the same award the next year. In 2018, he was selected to the CalHi Sports first-team All-State, All-CIF Division 2 and USA Today first-team All-State. He was also invited to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to his impressive football career, Rhyan was a star athlete on his high school track and field team. He was named SJHHS MVP Field Athlete in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He was also the Sea View League Shot Put Champion in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He holds the school record for shot put and discus. The athletic tackle was the 2019 Orange County Champion in Shot Put, the 2019 Sea View League Shot Put Champion and the 2019 Southern Section Division 1 Shot Put Champion. Rhyan finished third in shot put at the 2019 California State Championship meet. The standout athlete was named league MVP in 2017 and 2018. For his dominance in high school sports, Rhyan was named 2019 SJHHS Male Athlete of the Year, 2018-2019 Orange County Athletic Directors Association CVAA League Male Athlete of the Year, 2019 OC Register Male Athlete of the Year and 2019 Capistrano Dispatch Male Athlete of the Year. The star tackle was also the SJHHS Scholar Athlete Award winner and posted a 3.8-grade point average in high school. In addition to his career at SJHHS, Rhyan was an excellent rugby player. In fact, he was a silver medalist for the Triton Rugby Club at the 2016 SoCal Youth Rugby State Championship. He even qualified for the high school feeder team to the Olympic USA Eagles Rugby Team. 247Sports Composite Rankings listed Rhyan as a four-star recruit, the 74th-overall player in his class, the 2nd-best guard in his year and the 15th-best recruit in the state of California. 247Sports named him the best guard in the class and the fourth-overall recruit in the state of California. Rhyan was an early-impact player at UCLA, starting every game of his career to this point. Before his debut campaign, the well-rounded athlete was a 247 True Freshman Pre-Season All-America selection and was named to the FWAA Freshman All-America watch list. For his performance in his freshman year in 2019, Rhyan was named to the FWAA Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America team, the USA Today Freshman All-American team, The Athletic Freshman All-America team, the PFF national All-Freshman team. The star tackle is also a shot put thrower for UCLA’s track and field team. Additionally, Rhyan comes from an athletic family. His father was an International Moto-Cross Professional and his grandfather was a professional boxer. Rhyan’s hobbies include going to the beach, working out, drawing and hanging out. The two-sport athlete earned a spot on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in the Spring of 2020.

One-Liners

Ezring: A well-rounded and NFL-ready prospect, must address certain deleterious aspects of his game before he can reach his high-level starter potential.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.9 /8.8