NFL Draft Profile: Seth Benson, Linebacker, Iowa Hawkeyes

Seth Benson

Iowa Hawkeyes

#44

Pos: LB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 232

Hand: 928

Arm: 3128

Wing: 7600

40: 4.80

DOB: 7/27/1999

Hometown: Sioux Falls, SD

High School: Washington

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A stacked linebacker whose awareness and movement patterns allow him to find the ball consistently.

Evaluation:

Primarily plays as a will linebacker handling the responsibility of run support and coverage equally. Makes plays when heading downhill. Blitzes from depth with adequate burst, getting home as a free runner. Flows with the ball in run defense, can easily disengage with tight ends, and fit his gap. Can keep his feet when getting chopped, dropping his weight and exploding up to make a tackle. A fundamental hitter that will thump the ball carrier. Can redirect and carry when playing in coverage. Mans tight ends and holds the hook or curl flat correctly. More of a stubby build that lacks length. Leaves himself open to be earholed by perimeter players on crack tosses. Can be finished by bigger linemen. Has trouble sorting through traffic and making plays behind the line of scrimmage. Too flat-footed in coverage at times. A lack of change of direction shows up when facing shifty players. Benson does a variety of things in the Iowa defense, making plays with good instincts and timing. He can diagnose and trigger against the run while matching tight ends in the passing game via man or zone. Making more splash plays and providing overachieving testing could vault his draft positioning.

Grade:

5th Round