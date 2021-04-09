Seth Williams - Wide Receiver Auburn Tigers Scouting Report

SETH WILLIAMS | Auburn | WO | #18 | JR | 6016 | 224 | 4.49 | Cottondale, AL | Bryant HS

Overview:

A part of a sporadic passing attack for the Auburn Tigers, junior wide receiver Seth Williams is a high upside pass catcher who is just starting to tap into his long term potential. Williams is a body beautiful prospect who certainly looks the part of your traditional X receiver at the next level. He is a long limbed athlete who has surprising flexibility for his body type. Williams has a clear understanding of spacing, accelerating and taking advantage of open space. He is a catch point monster who does some exceptional work with the football in the air. There is some really nice smoothness to his game, also presenting a little more juice than you might imagine for a player this style. In the run game, Williams flashes some of the best reps from any wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is not the best route runner in the world but it is due more to a limited route tree that Auburn implements. Williams is a physical athlete but does not offer very much after the catch. While he can get on top of defensive backs, Williams doesn’t offer much in terms of second gear to track down the field. With further development, Williams possesses some big time ability moving forward. If he is able to tap into his potential, it is his length, explosiveness and play at the catch point that could allow him to garner a high volume of opportunity down the road.

Background:

Was selected as a third team All-SEC selection after leading Auburn in receiving with 830 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions. Also selected to the All-SEC freshman team in 2018. Played wide receiver and safety while playing for head coach Eldrick Hill at Bryant High School in Cottondale, Alabama. Was considered a four star recruit by all major recruiting services. Also participated in basketball and track and field while at Bryant. Opted out of the 2020 season.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com