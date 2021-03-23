Shaka Toney - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Penn State Nittany Lions Scouting Report

SHAKA TONEY | Penn State | DE | #18 | rSr | 6022 | 238 | 4.71e | Philadelphia, PA | Imhotep Charter HS | 01.07.98

Overview:

A twitchy, athletic end with a lean frame and great bend on the edge, Toney plays physical and aggressive. He has no quit to him, relentless in pursuit and goes hard on every play. He likes to line up out wide and utilize his speed in space. Toney is fast, quick and extremely intelligent. Head coach James Franklin praises his smarts and ability to pick up on the quarterback cadence. The Philadelphia native has to adjust his diet and eat 5,000-6,000 calories a day to maintain his weight and help offset his fasting during Ramadan. A low key, mellow person off the field, Toney is a fast and physical player on the field with top-notch athleticism and quickness. Expect to hear his name called at some point on day three.

Background:

Full name is Shaka Felton Toney, son of Deborah Toney-Moore and Anthony George Toney (deceased). Has one older brother, Eli, and two older sisters, Nettie and Noel. Helped lead high school to state championship in football; ran on the 400 and 4x100 relay state championship team. Hobbies include creating small architectural projects with clay.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.