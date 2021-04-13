Shakur Brown - Inside Cornerback Michigan State Spartans Scouting Report

SHAKUR BROWN | Michigan State | DC | #29 | rJr | 5106 | 190 | Stockbridge, GA | Woodland HS | 04.01.99

Overview:

As one of the best playmakers in college football this past season, Brown certainly made a name for himself during his junior year. He is an intelligent player who plays with reliable instincts in coverage. Brown can cover receivers in zone and man well, but he is best when he is in man coverage. He has a great knack for high pointing the football and making a play on the ball. Brown can drive through contact and lay punishing hits on the receivers. Brown has the ability to see plays as they develop and can make important tackles on the outside. His game grew immensely from his sophomore season to his junior campaign, particularly with his playmaking and coverage abilities. Brown uses his upper-body strength to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. The cornerback also possesses some phenomenal short-area quickness, which allows him to read and react without hesitation. He can be a non-factor in the run game when going up against a big-body receiver. His injury history is also of some concern, having missed multiple games in 2019. It will be very hard for NFL general managers to ignore Brown if their team needs a promising developmental corner. He has the instincts to be a reliable young defensive back with room to improve moving forward.

Background:

Raised in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Advertising Management major. Redshirt. Played in 12 games. Started 5 of 7 games, missing six games due to injury as a sophomore. Played in seven games as a junior. Declared for the NFL Draft with two years of remaining eligibility. Originally committed to West Virginia, but never signed.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.