NFL Draft Profile: Shane Lee, Linebacker, USC Trojans

#35

Pos: LB

Ht: 5116

Wt: 240

40: 4.88

DOB: 12/12/

Hometown: Burtonsville, MD

High School: Saint Frances Academy

Eligibility: 2023

Shane Lee

USC Trojans

Background:

Shane Lee is a solid linebacker for USC, coming over from Alabama. During his time with the Crimson Tide, Lee totaled ninety-six tackles and an interception in his career. At his size, Lee is ready to make his impact for the Trojans. He got his experience playing for Alabama early so, in 2022, he will look to continue improving his defensive statistics and leadership for Lincoln Riley at USC.