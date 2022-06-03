Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Shane Lee, Linebacker, USC Trojans

NFL Draft profile scouting report for USC LB Shane Lee
USC LB Shane Lee
USC logo

#35
Pos: LB
Ht: 5116
Wt: 240
40: 4.88
DOB: 12/12/
Hometown: Burtonsville, MD
High School: Saint Frances Academy
Eligibility: 2023

Shane Lee
USC Trojans

Background:

Shane Lee is a solid linebacker for USC, coming over from Alabama. During his time with the Crimson Tide, Lee totaled ninety-six tackles and an interception in his career. At his size, Lee is ready to make his impact for the Trojans. He got his experience playing for Alabama early so, in 2022, he will look to continue improving his defensive statistics and leadership for Lincoln Riley at USC. 

