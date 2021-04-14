Shawn Davis - Free Safety Florida Gators Scouting Report

SHAWN DAVIS | Florida | DS | #31 | Sr | 5105 | 199 | Miami, FL | South Ridge HS | 12.24.97

Overview:

It’s no secret, the University of Florida had one of the most talented secondaries in college football. Davis is a physical safety who loves to throw his body around in the run game. There is a no-nonsense approach he takes to the game that should translate well to special teams as well as the defensive side of the ball. Davis is sure to be a coach’s favorite with his emphasis to put it all on the line. With a small build and ordinary athleticism, Davis is limited to short-zone responsibilities. In deep-zone coverages, he is largely ineffective with almost no ball production. His lack of size and length hurts his possibilities to match up against tight ends in one-on-one situations. There just isn’t a lot of upside for Davis on defense. He should do enough to vie for backup responsibilities, but the bulk of his impact will come as a special-teams ace. Some coaches will value his intensity and willingness in the run game, hoping that he has enough of a physical profile to develop into a serviceable backup option.

Background:

In 32 games for the Gators, Davis recorded 123 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups. Played for head coach Billy Rolle at Southridge High School in Miami, Florida. Chose Florida over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and California, among others.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.