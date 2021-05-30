NFL Draft Profile: Sheridan Jones, Cornerback, Clemson Tigers

#26

Pos: CB

Ht: 6002

Wt: 180

DOB: 10/25/00

Eligible: 2022

Norfolk, VA

Maury

Sheridan Jones

Clemson Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Athletic corner who trusts his speed playing both outside corner positions for the Tigers. Jones carries vertical routes and is rarely challenged downfield, possessing make-up speed and fluid movement skills. He finds the ball and makes plays on it, knocking it out or catching it depending on his positioning. Jones is on balance at most times, allowing him to recover. In press coverage, he is patient, mirroring receivers and only shooting his hands when in a good position to do so.

Cons:

Leinweber: Inconsistent cover man who stays square for too long, letting receivers run on his toes and causing him to end up in bad positions. In zone coverage, he leaves too much grass in front of him uncovered, allowing for easy completions. Jones loses opponents behind him and bites on double moves in his pursuit to find the ball. While he is willing in run support, he struggles with bad angles making him a lackluster tackler.

Summary:

Leinweber: High-hipped, long-armed outside cornerback who has the desired movement skills at the position. Jones is still raw technically and needs more experience to develop. At the moment he projects as a developmental outside cornerback who can be molded into an eventual starter. He will have to improve his tackling and contribute on special teams to earn an active roster spot.

Background:

Raised in Norfolk, Virginia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Academic standout. Communications major. Born Oct. 25, 2000.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Inexperienced corner who has good movement skills. Raw and inconsistent technically.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.9/7.9