December 28, 2021
NFL Draft Profile: Shermari Jones, Running Back, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

NFL draft profile scouting report for Coastal Carolina Running Back, Shermari Jones
#5
Pos: RB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 220
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Pensacola, FL
Independence CC/Tate High School

Shermari Jones Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Pros:

Shermari Jones has a good build for an NFL running back at six-foot 220-pounds. Good lateral agility, jump cuts well to change running lanes. Works his off-hand well and has upper body strength as a runner. Shows off good ability to run with power when he keeps his pad level low enough. Willing special teamer, plays on kickoff.

Cons:

 Lacks juice, doesn't show the necessary explosion out of the backfield and through the line of scrimmage. Long speed is okay, can break off big runs but has trouble finishing them. Doesn't run with patience behind the line of scrimmage, fails to hit the right holes. Runs too high cut and lacks leg drive to run through contact. Goes down on first contact too often to consistently break tackles in the NFL. Lacks balance, stay upright and bounce off contact. Hasn't grown into a part of the receiving game. Was used sparingly as a pass option. Isn't much of a pass protector, doesn't play with physicality.

Summary:

Coastal’s leading rusher, Shermari Jones took on the lead role for the Chanticleers and was extremely productive for this offense. At six-foot 220-pounds, Jones used his size and power well at the college level. Projecting him to the NFL, Jones doesn’t show the high-end traits necessary to make an impact in a rotation. The lack of explosiveness out of the backfield and top-end speed puts Jones in a tough spot to be productive in the NFL. His special team work should help him land on NFL teams.

Background:

 From Cantonment, Florida and attended Tate High School. He played for coach Jay Lindsey and rushed for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught nine passes for 145 yards and a score his senior year for Tate. Named to the 2017 Pensacola News Journal All-Area second team his senior season. Played two seasons at Independence Community College for coach Jason Brown. Played in 16 games for the Pirates. Rushed for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2020, played in 12 games for the Chanticleers and rushed for 398 yards and three touchdowns. Earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team. Named to the 2021 Pro Football Network Sun Belt RB of the Year. Earned a spot on the 2021 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference first team. Named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football All-Sun Belt first team. Named the Team Offensive MVP. invited to the 2022 NFLPA College Bowl.

Quotable: “I would just call this God’s plan,” Jones said. “I couldn’t have called it this way. Everything is just lining up for me.”- from Pensacola News Journal, Jones was asked about the future and the NFL Draft.

One-Liner: 

“Bigger back that may not have the ability to be a starting caliber back, but has the power and special teams ability to stick around.”

Grade:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.8/6.3

