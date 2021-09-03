NFL Draft Profile: Silas Dzansi, Offensive Tackle, Virginia Tech Hokies

#60

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 325

DOB: 6/13/98

Eligible: 2022

Woodbridge, VA

C.D. Hylton High School

Silas Dzansi

Virginia Tech Hokies

Pros:

Dietz: Good size with the frame that allows for guard and tackle versatility. Strength is apparent on tape - hands latch onto defenders immediately and his placement is usually good. High football IQ in the run game; opened up plenty of holes for star running back Khalil Herbert in 2020. Able to drive defenders back without surrendering leverage. Stance is unique (drop with the left with adequate bend) and allows him to get a minor start when initiating contact.

Cons:

Dietz: Uneven bodyweight consistency - excess fat on the abdomen and slim lower half. Abysmal technique in pass protection - feet move in various directions on every snap and continues to display a very bad habit of shoulder bumping. Effort level dwindles throughout the game - has been benched numerous times in his collegiate career. Hunches over wildly and stays upright far too often - has moments where his legs are fully stiff.

Summary:

Dietz: Silas Dzansi has only been playing American football since his sophomore season of high school, so he is still acclimating to the sport. However, his solid play in the run game does not make up for the fact that his technique and pass-sets are basically unplayable at this point. His inconsistency in that department has led to Justin Fuente benching him on multiple occasions, and as of right now he is not even locked into a starting spot on the Hokies’ offensive line. Dzansi needs to be coached up in the passing game a ton more if he wants to stick on an NFL roster.

One-Liners

Dietz: Dzansi has the strength to be solid in the run game, but his pass protection technique is painful to watch and he needs to fully revamp his frame.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 5.3 / 6.5