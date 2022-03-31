NFL Draft Profile: Sincere McCormick, Running Back, UTSA Roadrunners

#23

Pos: RB

Ht: 5084

Wt: 205

Hand: 918

Arm: 2978

Wing:

40: 4.6

Vertical: 33.5

Broad: 908

DOB: 9/10/2000

Hometown: Converse, TX

High School: Judson

Sincere McCormick

UTSA Roadrunners

One Liner:

McCormick is a downhill runner that uses patience and ball security to move the sticks.

Pros:

McCormick runs behind his blockers, waiting for pullers to set him up and gain ground. He has a compact frame that he uses in between the tackles to punish defenders. He seldom is tackled for a loss, almost exclusively falling forward thanks to his size and leverage. McCormick shows brief but decent suddenness when he sees it, busting the hole for decent chunks of yardage. His fundamentals are notable, keeping the ball high and tight through traffic. Fairly reliable hands when used as a receiver in space.

Cons:

No distinct athletic traits like speed, quickness, or agility. McCormick ran a variety of routes for UTSA but was limited to catching leak out or flat routes. He is willing in pass protection but can be beaten with both speed and power. Would like to see him check his peripheral instead of always being the downhill hammer.

Summary:

McCormick is a reliable running back who does everything fundamentally sound, including ball security, running with patience and gaining the tough yards. His lack of explosion and pass blocking ability will make it hard to be a premier back in the NFL but his football ability should suit him well in terms of his search for a roster spot.

Background:

McCormick is from Long Beach, California where he played at Converse Judson High School, where he won 6A offensive player of the year in 2017 and was a First Team All-State selection. At UTSA, McCormick was named to the FWAA Freshman All-America team and Conference USA Freshman of the year. Followed that up his sophomore year with similar accomplishments including a finalist for the Doak Walker award as one of the nation's best running backs. Wrapped up his Career for the Roadrunners with a Conference USA offensive player of the year and First Team All-Conference selection after winning a conference championship in 2021. He majored in Kinesiology.

Grade:

Rounds 6-7

Quotes:

McCormick has proven he can carry a heavy workload with consistent results over the last two years. He's stout and strong, running behind his pads through contact. Lance Zierlein NFL.Com

“Toughness is the word that springs to mind when discussing Sincere McCormick. He might be 5’9” 205, but he has a thick lower body and runs with a low center of gravity.” Andrew Fischer NFLMocks.Com