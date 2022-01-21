NFL Draft Profile: Skyy Moore, Wide Receiver, Western Michigan Broncos

#24

Pos: WR

Ht: 5100

Wt: 195

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

New Kensington, PA

Shady Side Academy

Skyy Moore Western Michigan Broncos

One-Liner:

Skyy Moore is a dynamic slot WR that creates separation with suddenness and savvy route running. He plays bigger than his size and is fearless working the MOF.

Pros:

Skyy Moore shows very good competitiveness and wins from multiple alignments and at all three levels of the field. Moore displays very good suddenness off the ball. He shows a clear plan, patience and physicality on his release packages. Shows good footwork, timing and hand usage to win off the line. Savvy and twitchy route runner that gets in and out of breaks very efficiently. Shows some nuance with change of pace and stride length and will use his upper body to manipulate CB’s. Violent hip shifts are used and takes a hard stick outside the DB’s frame to open up the hips. Sells vertical well when working slants and snaps off routes with excellent pad level. Creates consistent separation in his heavy RPO offense at a quick rate. He works the MOF with absolute fearlessness and is prepared to take any hit. Spatial awareness and understanding of zone coverage and where to find soft spots is good. Strong hands at the catchpoint and will make tough catches all over the frame. Very good deep ball tracking working vertically and horizontally while maintaining his speed. Good job adjusting and making contested catches at all levels of the field. Very good concentration in traffic and makes catches even off balance. Good anticipation after the catch identifying defenders quickly to make them miss. He shows good contact balance and core strength and his physicality and good foot quickness make him a tough tackle. Overall he shows a ton of physical toughness at his size and will most likely play slot at the next level. Aggressive blocker and will stick with the blocking and looks for more work after the first guy gets past him.

Cons:

Moore is undersized and might be limited to the slot at the next level. He doesn’t possess the best long speed and needs to work on stacking DB’s when working vertically. Moore had a somewhat limited route tree at Western Michigan running mainly slants, fades, and curl routes. He takes inconsistent angles when run blocking.

Summary:

Skyy Moore projects to be a quality starting wide receiver at the next level that will primarily work in the slot. He wins with his precise releases and route running, physical toughness and tracking. He is undersized and doesn’t have the best straight line speed. He is not afraid to work the MOF and is good after the catch.

Background:

Skyy Moore was born on September 10th in the year 2000 and is currently majoring in Business at Western Michigan. He played DB and QB in high school and was named defensive player of the year in his conference. He was also two time Allegheny Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He was the 36th ranked player in his state. He also played basketball in high school. He had 100 career touchdowns and 3500 total yards. First team all mac as a true freshman in 2019. He started 12 of the 13 games and finished the season with 51 catches for 802 yards with 3 TD’s. Played in 5 of the 6 games in the short 2020 season. In 2021, he had 95 catches for 1292 yards and 10 TD’s.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

8.0/8.7

