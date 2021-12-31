NFL Draft Profile: Smoke Monday, Safety, Auburn Tigers

#21

Pos: DS

Ht: 6030

Wt: 199

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Atlanta, GA

Carver High School

Smoke Monday Auburn University

Tigers

One-Liner:

“Linear athlete that looks to play behind the line of scrimmage or man up tight ends with his size.”

Pros:

Great blend of size and speed at six-foot-three 200-pounds, overall good athlete. All round versatility, can be moved all over the defense, and works well at the line of scrimmage against tight ends. Comes down hard against the run, is able to take on blocks and shed. Solid in man coverage when he gets his hands on receivers, has the length to man up bigger bodies. Hard hitter, wraps up with power. Good eyes in zone coverage, is able to see routes come in and out of his zone. Unique feel for shooting gaps and beating RBs to the hole. Plays on special teams

Cons:

Needs to work on his pursuit angles coming downhill, over pursued ball carriers at times. Struggles with this when playing farther from the line of scrimmage in single-high looks. Stiffer hips will lose speed when changing directions at the top of the route. Misses tackles in space by failing to break down and stay square. Bites a bit too hard on play fakes, reads the line and will get lost on counter plays. Lacks ball skills to locate and high point downfield.

Summary:

Monday was put in many positions all across this Auburn defense taking on different tasks each time. He’s got all the physical tools to stick in the NFL and become an eventual starter. Playing him near the line of scrimmage and in split field positions at times is key for his success. With more refinement, Monday could be a tight end eraser for an NFL defense.

Background:

Full name is Quindarious Demonze Monday. The son of Tamika Hale and Felton Monday. Has four siblings: Quentavius, Brittany, Derek and Jessica. Currently a student in the College of Liberal Arts. A member of SEC Football Leadership Council. Led the Carver High Panthers to the Georgia state Class 5A semifinals. Participant in 2018 Under Armour All-American Game. ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports four-star prospect. The No. 8-ranked safety according to ESPN and No. 9 athlete nationally by 247Sports. Was also a track and field letterman and honor roll student.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.0/7.9

