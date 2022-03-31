NFL Draft Profile: Snoop Conner, Running Back, Ole Miss Rebels

#24

Pos: RB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 222

Hand: 928

Arm: 3028

Wing:

40: 4.59

Vertical: 29.5

Broad: 910

Bench: 25

DOB: 8/1/2000

Hometown: Hattiesburg, MS

High School: Hattiesburg

Snoop Conner

Ole Miss Rebels

One Liner:

Snoop Conner is a traditional downhill runner, specializing in finishing with power and gaining tough yards.

Pros:

Conner has a big frame with a filled-out upper and lower body. He is a no no-nonsense runner that sees a gap and hits it squarely, showing adequate acceleration. Secondary and tertiary level defenders find themselves being stonewalled, as Conner consistently falls forward, requiring full focus tackling. His pad level is always low and allows him to overachieve his athleticism with open field fluidity. His downhill, run-away truck playstyle allows him to set up defenders fearing power, and use a quick jab step to make them miss.

Cons:

Conner tends to be laterally challenged with tighter hips and ankles. He is not the quickest in short areas, making his ability for second reaction plays behind the line of scrimmage limited. At times his head down, all gas mentality hurts him, making him miss cutback lanes in his peripheral. Played few snaps on third down most of his career as he lacks the pass game ability as both a route runner and protector. Mostly used a rotational piece in short-yardage or goal-line situations.

Summary:

Many power-backs find a fit in the NFL between their size and ability to gain the tough yards. Snoop Conner fits this mold as he runs with a district physicality, based on fundamental pad level, leverage, and outmuscling defenders. While his role outside of an early-down enforcer is limited and could hamper his stock, Conner could be a reliable rotation piece in the NFL.

Background:

Conner hails from Hattiesburg, Mississippi where he was a consensus three-star recruit that played both quarterback and running back, amassing over 8400 total yards and 63 touchdowns. Conner was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2019 and the Athletic Directors Honor Roll in the spring of 2020. He majored in integrated marketing communications.

Grade:

Rounds 5-6

Quotes:

“He's more than willing to choose violence on every snap but rarely allows that mindset to prevent him from seeking out less-trafficked pathways with his vision. He will run himself into some tackles because of his red-hot tempo, but ironically, he's a patient and highly effective short-yardage back.” Lance Zierleinn NFL.Com