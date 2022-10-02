NFL Draft Profile: Spencer Petras, Quarterback, Iowa Hawkeyes

#7

Pos: QB

Ht: 6050

Wt: 231

Hand: 1018

Arm: 3300

Wing: 7928

40: 5.00

DOB: 11/18/1999

Hometown: San Rafael, CA

High School: Marin Catholic

Eligibility: 2023

Spencer Petras

Iowa Hawkeyes

One Liner:

Petras is a tough pocket passer, but he lacks the accuracy, ball placement, physical tools, and production to attract teams in the pre-draft process.

Evaluation:

Petras displays his toughness by connecting on throws as rushers crash down on him. He’s always willing to stand in the pocket and take hits if it means completing passes downfield. Mechanically, the California native displays a quick release and clean throwing motion and keeps his feet from stagnating in the pocket. Petras puts touch on deep shots and throws with good velocity on deep throws over the middle of the field. He’s shown flashes of throwing with anticipation and working through all of his progressions. However, Petras has a long list of negative traits and tendencies that will likely keep him from being drafted. He displays limited arm talent to unlock the deep third of the field and lacks the agility and speed to threaten defenses with his legs. The pocket passer doesn’t sense pressure well and holds the ball for too long instead of accepting defeat and living to play another down. Petras’ touch is inconsistent on short passes, and he sometimes throws fastballs at pass catchers only a few yards away. While he’s comfortable throwing on the run, Petras’ accuracy on the move wavers. His base, footwork, and lower body mechanics are inconsistent snap to snap. Petras doesn’t fit throws into tight windows, struggles with ball placement, and has a large number of wildly inaccurate passes that miss their marks completely. The third-year starter misses open pass catcher with high throws and doesn’t consistently give his targets chances to make plays. He’s sometimes too slow working through his reads and arrives late to the open receiver. Petras is guilty of making poor decisions, like throwing into double coverage or forcing passes when the right call is to throw the ball away and reset the offense.

Grade:

UDFA

Background:

Petras was a three-star recruit from Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, Calif. in the class of 2018. He was the No. 421 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 406 for On3.com. Petras was an unranked four-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. He originally committed to Oregon State before switching to Iowa. Petras broke Jared Goff’s records at Marin Catholic for passing yards and touchdowns in a season. As a high school senior, Petras completed 199-of-312 pass attempts for 4,157 yards, 50 touchdowns, and two interceptions on his way to a 59-56 win in the Section Championship. He also ran for 223 yards and nine touchdowns. Petras completed 172 of 305 pass attempts as a junior for 3,036 yards, 33 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing for 310 yards and seven touchdowns. He left Marin Catholic with a 35-5 record. Petras earned four letters in track while competing in sprints, hurdles, and shot put. He was born on Nov. 18, 1999. Petras was a 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection by the conference’s media.