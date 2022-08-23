Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Steven Jones Jr., Cornerback, Appalachian State Mountaineers

Appalachian State CB Steven Jones Jr.
Appalachian State

#6
Pos: CB
Ht: 5095
Wt: 180
40: 4.58
Hometown: Rockingham, NC
High School: Richmond Senior
Eligibility: 2023

A scrappy corner that finds his way to the football, Jones is always looking to flip the field.

Smaller corner than whose primary alignment is to the field. Easy athleticism in smaller spaces. Jitterbug feet with smooth hips that can flip in his zone and speed turn. Cerebral player that must love the film room. Quickly interprets formations and concepts. Can sniff out screens and trigger before blockers for downhill tackles. Awareness in the RedZone to pick up later routes after clamping his initial responsibility. Ballhawk that can highpoint the football and doesn't let his size mitigate his ability to climb the ladder. Obvious vertical leap ability. Hands catcher that will snag the ball. Not afraid to mix it up in the run game. Alignment lends towards many easy completions. Smaller frame shows up as a tackler or against physical receivers. Eyes can be in the backfield too much, leading to big plays over the top and or RedZone. Poor angles as a tackler. Jones is a hyper-athletic and aggressive corner that backs down to no one, bringing consistent effort and intensity regardless of his matchup. His instincts and study skills pop along with his quick movements. A role in the slot or as a nickel defender should best suit him as a professional.

5th Round

Steven Jones Jr. is entering 2022 on a high note with being on Second Team Preseason All American. Jones Jr. was a First Team All American from FWAAA and Pro Football Network. During his time at Appalachian State, Jones Jr. has also contributed on special teams, moreso in 2018 where he had a couple blocked punts with one being a touchdown for himself. From Rockingham, North Carolina, he was All Conference at Richmond Senior High School in Rockingham. As a senior, he contributed with three interceptions. He was born on February 1, 1999, and if the son of Steven Jones and has a sister, Harmony. 

