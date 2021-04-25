Stevie Scott III - Running Back Indiana Hoosiers Scouting Report

STEVIE SCOTT III | Indiana | RB | #8 | Jr | 6010 | 231 | Syracuse, NY | Christian Brothers | 05.13.00 (20)

Overview:

A one-cut-and-go bruiser, Scott is a powerful runner who brought a throwback feel to the Hoosiers offense. Scott is a big back who physically fills that early down profile who can carry the load for an offense. He is a grinder, possessing notable body lean and contact balance to work through contact. Scott consistently finishes runs, seeming to seek out contact at times. He gets vertical in a hurry, boasting a no-nonsense approach to churn out hidden yardage. In the passing game, Scott is a stone wall in pass protection, consistently matching physicality on various blitz looks. There are some parallels stylistically to Jordan Howard when he came out of Indiana. He is not overly explosive or dynamic but he is dependable. Scott lacks the creativity as a runner to make second and third-level defenders miss in space. As a pass receiver, Scott has some spotty ball skills, sometimes seeming to fight the ball. Without the ability to affect all three downs, fit will be a huge determiner for Scott’s long-term outlook. His decreased production over his Indiana career is a huge indicator for lack of physical profile. His best chance will be to stick as a depth piece for a power running scheme with special teams value.

Background:

Raised in Syracuse, New York. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Liberal Studies major. Started 11 of 12 games played as a freshman. Played in 11 games, missing two games due to injury, as a sophomore. Started eight games as a junior. Dealt with an injury that cost him most of his high school senior season.

