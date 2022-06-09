NFL Draft Profile: Taj Harris, Wide Receiver, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

#85

Pos: WR

Ht: 6006

Wt: 180

Hand: 928

Arm: 3200

40: 4.44

DOB: 4/22/2000

Hometown: Beverly, NJ

High School: Palmyra

Eligibility: 2023

Taj Harris

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Background:

Taj Harris was a tremendous receiver for Syracuse, from the very beginning and now will bring his talent to Rutgers In 2018, for Syracuse, he started seven games and broke freshman records for the team in catches and receiving yards. Increased his playing time his Sophomore year to all twelve games where he averaged a little bit over fifteen yards per catch. In 2020 he started ten games and was named Third Team all ACC.