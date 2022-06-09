NFL Draft Profile: Taj Harris, Wide Receiver, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
#85
Pos: WR
Ht: 6006
Wt: 180
Hand: 928
Arm: 3200
40: 4.44
DOB: 4/22/2000
Hometown: Beverly, NJ
High School: Palmyra
Eligibility: 2023
Taj Harris
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Background:
Taj Harris was a tremendous receiver for Syracuse, from the very beginning and now will bring his talent to Rutgers In 2018, for Syracuse, he started seven games and broke freshman records for the team in catches and receiving yards. Increased his playing time his Sophomore year to all twelve games where he averaged a little bit over fifteen yards per catch. In 2020 he started ten games and was named Third Team all ACC.
