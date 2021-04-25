Tamorrion Terry - Wide Receiver Florida State Seminoles Scouting Report

TAMORRION TERRY | Florida State | WR | #5 | rJr | 6035 | 210 | Ashburn, GA | Turner County | 03.21.98 (23)

Overview:

Heading into the 2020 season, there was a lot of excitement surrounding the Florida State wide receiver and his chances to ascend as one of the more talented pass catchers in the 2021 NFL Draft class. Unfortunately, like many Florida State prospects, 2020 was a disastrous campaign for this talented and still-intriguing player. From a height- weight-speed perspective, you won’t find many more dynamic athletes on any level in comparison to Terry. Coupling outstanding length with rare deep speed, Terry is a difficult cover for defensive backs of all shapes and sizes. Terry fills that vertical threat profile, eating up a ton of ground and creating many explosive plays. He is also a huge weapon after the catch, destroying a ton of angles on second- and third-level defenders. There is a multi-level threat to Terry’s game, stressing the defense laterally as well as vertically. Terry has also flashed the ability to use that frame and win while climbing the ladder. Banged up all of last season, Terry looked like a shell of his early career self, for the most part. There are some troubling drops and ball tracking that cloud his ability to consistently win vertically. After an odd exit from Florida State, evaluators are left grasping for straws on the true nature of Terry's future. From a talent level perspective, he is a top 50 talent and arguably the most physically gifted wide receiver in what looks like another historically deep class. The question marks just seem too bountiful to project him anywhere other than somewhere on Day 3. If he is finally able to put it together, Terry could be the biggest steal of the 2021 class, but the low floor is what could make many teams worry when the draft begins.

Background:

Raised in Georgia. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Redshirt. Had minor surgery on left knee (October, 2020) to clean up meniscus damage after playing hurt during the entire 2020 season. Left Florida State program in November (2020). Had a public sideline shouting match with his position coach (2020). Publicly called out the program and coaches over COVID-19 protocols (summer, 2020). Started five games in 2020.

