Ta'Quon Graham - 3-4 Defensive End Texas Longhorns Scouting Report

TA’QUON GRAHAM | Texas | DT | #49 | Sr | 6030 | 290 | 4.97e | Temple, TX | Temple HS

Overview:

A consistent performer over the last two seasons, Graham has logged 19 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks over 22 games during that span. Though his play has been sporadic during his collegiate career, Graham has demonstrated traits that could surprise some on the next level. He has shown flashes of decent athleticism in stunts and on plays that force him to work laterally. There is a smoothness to his game, flashing the ability to split gaps with a notable first step. The fact that he has been a consistent producer at Texas while playing all four years with the program should give him a decent shot in the league at the very least, though he will need to add a substantial amount of power to compete for a meaningful roster spot early in his career. His lack of raw power and length doesn’t create a high ceiling as a prospect. Graham is likely a Day 3 selection who is in need of a transformation physically to fight for substantial playing time in the near future.

Background:

Raised outside of Austin, Texas. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Started 2 of 14 games played as a sophomore. Started all 13 games as a junior. Played in nine games during the 2020 season. One brother. Team captain in 2020.

