Tarik Black - Wide Receiver Texas Longhorns Scouting Report

TARIK BLACK | Texas | WR | #0 | rJr | 6032 | 217 | Hamden, CT | Cheshire Academy | 02.10.98 (23)

Overview:

The former four-star recruit started his career at Michigan before transferring to Texas for his senior season. Black possesses exciting size and athleticism, as his acceleration is sudden and gets him up to speed quickly. He runs with intent after the catch, running physically and using his off-hand to break tackles. On a vertical route tree, he can be successful with his athleticism threatening defensive backs. His underneath and intermediate routes lack decisiveness. Black uses his physicality to release off of press and stack cornerbacks once he gets on top of them vertically. He has to use his hands to protect his chest better at the line as he allows press coverage defenders to land their hands. Black catches the ball reliably with his strong hands and occasional body catches when passes are low. Losing his footing is an issue as he does not always keep his feet underneath him. Black projects as a depth wide receiver on the outside if he can stay healthy. His size and athleticism should allow him to win vertically occasionally. He has to translate his physicality to special teams to stick on a roster.

Background:

Raised in the Hartford, Connecticut area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Started three games before suffering a season-ending injury as a freshman at Michigan. Started one of six games played as a sophomore. Started five of 12 games played as a junior. Transferred from Michigan to Texas. Suffered a broken right foot (2017). Broke his right foot again during camp (2018). Appears to have exceptional character and work ethic.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.