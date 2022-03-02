Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Tariq Carpenter
Team(s)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

NFL Draft Profile: Tariq Carpenter, Safety, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

NFL draft profile scouting report for Georgia Tech safety, Tariq Carpenter
i (6)
i (3)

#2
Pos: DS
Ht: 6022
Wt: 225
Hand: 0900
Arm: 3338
Wing: 8058
DOB: 12/28/98
Eligibility: 2022
Ludowici, GA
Long County High School

Tariq Carpenter
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

One-Liner:

Tariq Carpenter has ideal size to be a hybrid linebacker/safety at the next level and will make a special teams impact.

Pros:

Tariq Carpenter is long and has a firm athletic build with long arms. He shows solid foot quickness and short-area burst at his size. Versatility to play deep, in the box and as a hybrid safety/linebacker type. Very good physical and competitive toughness, playing fast with good effort and is not afraid to make tackles. Possesses the size and length to play in the box and make plays in the run game. Very willing to get involved and makes plays vs the run. Solid tackling ability using his length and physicality well in this area. Solid mental processing reading run and working downhill. He projects well to a special teams role.

Cons:

Carpenter is stiff in his hips and lacks explosiveness and long speed. He lacks range to play on the backend at single high. Shows adequate instincts in zone and man coverage reacting late to routes and lacks the ideal athleticism to recover. Displays adequate ball skills, struggling to track and find the football and had limited on-ball production. His struggle in coverage will limit him to a sub-package role.

Summary:

Tariq Carpenter projects to be a developmental project that will need to make an impact on special teams to stick to a roster. He has ideal size to play in the box and be a safety and linebacker hybrid. He plays with high effort and physicality but lacks the fluidity and instincts to play in coverage consistently. He projects well to a special teams role.

Background:

Tariq Carpenter is one of nine siblings. His mother played college basketball and father played college football. He was rated as a 3 star athlete coming out of college. He played basketball, football and track in high school. In 2017 he was primarily a special teams player. In 2018 he started all 13 games at strong safety. He had 55 tackles, 2 int and 7 PBUs. Started 10 of 11 games in 2019 at strong safety and had 62 tackles this year. Make 9 of 10 starts in 2020 after having injuries in the offseason.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.0 / 6.5

Read More

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

#2
Pos: DS
Ht: 6022
Wt: 225
Hand: 0900
Arm: 3338
Wing: 8058
DOB: 12/28/98
Eligibility: 2022
Ludowici, GA
Long County High School

Tariq Carpenter
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

One-Liner:

Tariq Carpenter has ideal size to be a hybrid linebacker/safety at the next level and will make a special teams impact.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_17155466
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyquan Thornton, Wide Receiver, Baylor Bears

By The NFL Draft Bible
just now
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17397021
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dustin Crum, Quarterback, Kent State Golden Flashes

By The NFL Draft Bible
just now
Member Exclusive
USATSI_13322599
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tariq Carpenter, Safety, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By The NFL Draft Bible
just now
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16582866
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Benton Whitley, Defensive End, Holy Cross Crusaders

By The NFL Draft Bible
just now
Member Exclusive
carson-strong-nevada-getty
NFL Draft

Combine Confidential: 10 Players Sure To Turn Heads

By Ric Serritella
14 hours ago
USATSI_15318380
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Carson Strong, Quarterback, Nevada Wolf Pack

By The NFL Draft Bible
15 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_13734818
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Devin Lloyd, Linebacker, Utah Utes

By The NFL Draft Bible
15 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Donovan Smith, QB, Texas Tech
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Three Prospects Poised to Rise Next Season

By Jack Borowsky
19 hours ago
vikings
Mocks

NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Zack Patraw
20 hours ago