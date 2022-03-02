NFL Draft Profile: Tariq Carpenter, Safety, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

#2

Tariq Carpenter

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

One-Liner:

Tariq Carpenter has ideal size to be a hybrid linebacker/safety at the next level and will make a special teams impact.

Pros:

Tariq Carpenter is long and has a firm athletic build with long arms. He shows solid foot quickness and short-area burst at his size. Versatility to play deep, in the box and as a hybrid safety/linebacker type. Very good physical and competitive toughness, playing fast with good effort and is not afraid to make tackles. Possesses the size and length to play in the box and make plays in the run game. Very willing to get involved and makes plays vs the run. Solid tackling ability using his length and physicality well in this area. Solid mental processing reading run and working downhill. He projects well to a special teams role.

Cons:

Carpenter is stiff in his hips and lacks explosiveness and long speed. He lacks range to play on the backend at single high. Shows adequate instincts in zone and man coverage reacting late to routes and lacks the ideal athleticism to recover. Displays adequate ball skills, struggling to track and find the football and had limited on-ball production. His struggle in coverage will limit him to a sub-package role.

Summary:

Tariq Carpenter projects to be a developmental project that will need to make an impact on special teams to stick to a roster. He has ideal size to play in the box and be a safety and linebacker hybrid. He plays with high effort and physicality but lacks the fluidity and instincts to play in coverage consistently. He projects well to a special teams role.

Background:

Tariq Carpenter is one of nine siblings. His mother played college basketball and father played college football. He was rated as a 3 star athlete coming out of college. He played basketball, football and track in high school. In 2017 he was primarily a special teams player. In 2018 he started all 13 games at strong safety. He had 55 tackles, 2 int and 7 PBUs. Started 10 of 11 games in 2019 at strong safety and had 62 tackles this year. Make 9 of 10 starts in 2020 after having injuries in the offseason.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.0 / 6.5

