Tariq Thompson - Free Safety San Diego State Aztecs Scouting Report

TARIQ THOMPSON | San Diego State | DS | #14 | Sr | 5116 | 200 | San Diego, CA | St. Augustine | 8.09.99

Overview:

Among the most underrated defensive units over the last few seasons on the college level, San Diego State’s Thompson was arguably the team’s most talented defender for several years. Taking a calm and calculated approach on the back end, Thompson is one of those safeties who always seems to be in the correct position. He is rarely ever in the wrong spot, eliminating explosive plays offensively. There is a smoothness to Thompson’s game, showing adequate range on top of his instincts. There is a lot to love in coverage, where he has worn a lot of hats, everywhere from short zone, deep zone and man responsibilities in the nickel. In the run game is where the problems begin. With a lighter build and a reserved approach, Thompson doesn’t make much of an impact as a tackler near the line of scrimmage. There is a lack of physicality to his game, affecting the all-around aspect of his game. At the end of the day, the NFL values the ability to be versatile on the back end. With Thompson’s combination of instincts, range and smoothness, he is a safe bet to hear his name called on Day 3 of the 2021 draft, with starter upside in the right situation.

Background:

Thompson was named second-team All-Mountain West in each of his first three seasons, including freshman All-America honors during the 2017 season. Played in nine games as a senior. Earned four letters at St. Augustine High School in San Diego, California. Also played basketball while at St. Augustine. Chose San Diego State over offers from Fresno State and Northern Arizona.

