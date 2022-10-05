NFL Draft Profile: Taron Vincent, Defensive Lineman, Ohio State Buckeyes

Taron Vincent

Ohio State Buckeyes

#6

Pos: iDL

Ht: 6010

Wt: 289

Hand: 928

Arm: 3178

Wing: 7848

40: 5.10

DOB: 2/5/2000

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

High School: IMG Academy

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A plug in the defensive line used to stop the run and do the dirty work.

Evaluation:

Has taken snaps as a 3-technique, true nose, and 2i, with a body type and build most reminiscent of a 3-technique. Impressive first step off the ball. Can avoid blockers while scraping the line and making tackles in the backfield. Quick hands that he uses to create separation on swim moves. Can turn and run deceivingly well, considering his body type. Gets finished far too often. Don't like seeing him on the ground as much as he is. Offers little in terms of pass rushing and doesn't collapse pocket depth. Primarily an early-down player, little utility on obvious passing situations. Vincent does his job well when it comes to early-down tasks. His ability to take on double teams and allow others to make plays is noteworthy. Currently, he lacks the size to be a true nose and the pass rush ability to play on passing downs, making his projection limited.

Grade:

6th Round

Background:

Taron Vincent is a stellar defensive tackle for the Buckeyes who have played in close to thirty games during his time at OSU. He has six and a half tackles for loss over his career and had a sack in the Big Ten Championship Game in 2018. Vincent has been an outstanding student, too, where he has been an OSU Scholar-Athlete three times and has graduated from the University with a Sports Industry Degree. He was a five-star prospect out of high school and was the nineteenth-best player in the country. Vincent is the son of Tommi, and Troy Vincent and Tro is a former five-time pro bowler for the Eagles.