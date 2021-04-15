Tavante Beckett - Strong Safety Marshall Thundering Herd Scouting Report

TAVANTE BECKETT | Marshall | DS | #4 | Sr | 5104 | 213 | Chesapeake, VA | Indian River | 10.21.97

Overview:

Despite not being the biggest guy on the field, Beckett was an impact player while at Marshall. Beckett is a consistent tackler, showing a great combination of urgency and physicality. He has sound technique, with plenty of power in the lower half, bringing a ton of pop. Beckett manned the middle linebacker position for the Thundering Herd, making plays all over the field. Beckett is patient, yet his instincts and burst allowed him to close in on opposing ball-carriers in a hurry. He is one of those players that lays it all out on the field with outstanding effort. Beckett is also a special-teams standout, which will help him to potentially make it at the next level. Beckett’s issues will revolve around what position he fits best. He was a productive middle linebacker while at Marshall, but he is far too undersized to stick there on the next level. He will need to transition to playing a weak-side linebacker and safety hybrid role in order to maximize his talents. He is someone that put up the tape and has enough special-teams value to warrant a Day 3 selection. A defensive coordinator will need to have a vision for who he can be, but at worst, he has a chance to be a special-team contributor.

Background:

Raised in Chesapeake, Virginia. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in all 14 games as a freshman. Suspended during the 2017 season and decided to transfer to Marshall to start over. Transferred and redshirted in 2018. Started all 13 games as a junior. Started all nine games as a senior. Has a young son and daughter. Named a weekly captain multiple times (2019). Suspended (September, 2017) after being charged with felony conspiracy to sell and distribute marijuana. It was later reduced to possession and charges were put under advisement.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.