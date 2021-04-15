Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Tavante Beckett - Strong Safety Marshall Thundering Herd Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Tavante Beckett
Author:
Publish date:

TAVANTE BECKETT | Marshall | DS | #4 | Sr | 5104 | 213 | Chesapeake, VA | Indian River | 10.21.97

Overview: 

Despite not being the biggest guy on the field, Beckett was an impact player while at Marshall. Beckett is a consistent tackler, showing a great combination of urgency and physicality. He has sound technique, with plenty of power in the lower half, bringing a ton of pop. Beckett manned the middle linebacker position for the Thundering Herd, making plays all over the field. Beckett is patient, yet his instincts and burst allowed him to close in on opposing ball-carriers in a hurry. He is one of those players that lays it all out on the field with outstanding effort. Beckett is also a special-teams standout, which will help him to potentially make it at the next level. Beckett’s issues will revolve around what position he fits best. He was a productive middle linebacker while at Marshall, but he is far too undersized to stick there on the next level. He will need to transition to playing a weak-side linebacker and safety hybrid role in order to maximize his talents. He is someone that put up the tape and has enough special-teams value to warrant a Day 3 selection. A defensive coordinator will need to have a vision for who he can be, but at worst, he has a chance to be a special-team contributor.

Background: 

Raised in Chesapeake, Virginia. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in all 14 games as a freshman. Suspended during the 2017 season and decided to transfer to Marshall to start over. Transferred and redshirted in 2018. Started all 13 games as a junior. Started all nine games as a senior. Has a young son and daughter. Named a weekly captain multiple times (2019). Suspended (September, 2017) after being charged with felony conspiracy to sell and distribute marijuana. It was later reduced to possession and charges were put under advisement.

tavante

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

Brown_Chris_utep_2001
Scouting Reports

Chris Brown - Strong Safety Texas Longhorns Scouting Report

USATSI_11588586
Scouting Reports

Ky'el Hemby - Strong Safety Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles Scouting Report

OUQZRNL7TVDHRBZXURQCPIEXDM
Scouting Reports

Brendon White - Strong Safety Rutgers Scarlet Knights Scouting Report

usa_today_11589978.0
Scouting Reports

Brennan Thieneman - Strong Safety Purdue Boilermakers Scouting Report

o5jorr9w8vclpmy8vc1g
Scouting Reports

JR Pace - Strong Safety Northwestern Wildcats Scouting Report

USATSI_13861797
Scouting Reports

Eric Burrell - Strong Safety Wisconsin Badgers Scouting Report

15171972-1
Scouting Reports

Tavante Beckett - Strong Safety Marshall Thundering Herd Scouting Report

23I4MFFHL4JNHW6UOQOO47SHWE
Scouting Reports

Ben DeLuca - Strong Safety Charlotte 49ers Scouting Report

848029390-wisconsin-v-byu.jpg
Scouting Reports

Troy Warner - Strong Safety BYU Cougars Scouting Report