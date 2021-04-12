Tay Gowan - Cornerback UCF Knights Scouting Report

TAY GOWAN | UCF | DC | #23 | Sr | 6010 | 185 | Covington, GA | Newton High School

Overview:

Playing alongside several future NFL defensive backs, Gowan is a long athletic player on the back end who has the ability to play a variety of coverages in the secondary. Beginning his career on the junior-college level, Gowan made a huge impact in his first and only season with the Knights. Gowan is a long athlete who specializes in zone coverage. He has good eyes, displaying nice overall spatial awareness to make plays on the football. There are natural ball skills to make plays at the highest point with high regularity. Gowan is a flexible mover who can easily redirect in space. From a physical perspective, Gowan is a long way away from contributing. He boasts a slender frame that will struggle to match with physicality on the next level. There is a major need for him to add a substantial amount of weight in a hurry. Right now, he is a liability in the run game and matching up against more physical wide receivers. There is some talent to work with, but with his combination of length, instincts and ball skills, Gowan offers value in a zone-heavy defensive scheme.

Background:

Played in 12 games for the Knights, recording 31 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups in his lone season. Opted out of the 2020 season in order to prepare for the 2021 draft. Ranked as the ninth cornerback in the nation coming out of Butler Community College. Played at Newton High School in Covington, Georgia.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.