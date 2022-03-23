NFL Draft Profile: Tayland Humphrey, Defensive Tackle, Louisiana-Lafayette Rajun' Cajuns

#99

Pos: NT

Ht: 6042

Wt: 350

Hand: 1000

Arm: 3368

Wing: 8200

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB: 1/5/2000

Hometown: Houston, TX

High School: Klein Oak

Tayland Humphrey

Louisiana-Lafayette Rajun' Cajuns

One-Liner:

Humphrey is a huge presence on the interior of the defensive line that does the dirty work required of base defensive tackles.

Pros:

Humphrey uses his massive frame to wall off double teams, freeing up linebackers and secondary-level defenders on run plays. He shows versatility in his alignment, including making plays as a shaded nose, and 3 technique. He does his best work when he gets his hands up first, showing his play strength and disruptive stack and shed move.

Cons:

Insufficient athleticism even for someone of his stature. Would like to see a better get-off and more follow-through in his pass rush. Feet seem to be stuck in the mud at times whether that be contained on run plays or when his first move doesn't work. Snap count was limited, most likely due to him being used primarily on early downs. Will need to develop his conditioning and pass rush repertoire to be a three-down NFL player.

Summary:

Humphrey will take the lickings required of defensive tackles and keep coming back. His immense frame and play strength place a burden on offensive lines, calling for consistent double teams that make life easier on his teammates. If Humphrey is to be a successful NFL player, he will need to become a reliable three-down player with a more profound pass rush identity.

Background:

Hutchinson is a Texas Native that was ranked as the 30th best player in the state following his time at Klein Oak High School in Spring, Texas. He attended Hutchinson Community College in Kansas prior to his time at FIU where he made eight starts and recorded 15 tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. He was a 2020 honorable mention for the All-Sun Belt Conference team.

Grade:

Round 7-UDFA

Quotes:

“Humphrey is a big-bodied defensive lineman that just simply overwhelmed his Sun Belt opponents.” Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network