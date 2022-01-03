NFL Draft Profile: Taysir Mack, Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Panthers

#11

Pos: WR

Ht:

Wt:

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Brooklyn, NY

Grand Street Campus

Taysir Mack University of Pittsburgh Panthers

One-Liner:

Lanky wide receiver with above average speed and poor physicality.

Pros

Starting boundary receiver who runs a primarily vertical route tree. Mack possesses above average build up speed which he uses to get behind zone defenses late in plays. He is able to adjust to back shoulder passes against man coverage. Mack finds success crossing the face of off coverage defenders to beat them downfield.

Cons

A skinny build and little physicality make him a lackluster blocker on whom defenders enforce their will consistently. His lack of strength prevents Mack from breaking tackles after the catch and fighting through contact in his routes or at the catch point. Below average acceleration limits his ability to separate underneath as he fails to threaten defenders in short areas. Mack does not sink his hips and rounds off his routes. A lack of suddenness, foot speed and hand usage means press coverage defenders clamp him off the line. Mack does not set up defensive backs and is unable to attack leverage and blind spots. Displaying low confidence in his hands, he lets the ball get into body frequently.

Summary

Lanky wide receiver with above average speed and poor strength. Mack is unable to create separation as he fails to threaten defenders in short areas. He is not a hands catcher and struggles to release against press coverage. Mack projects as a camp receiver who has to improve significantly in order to make a roster. By being more physical there is an outside shot for him to make it as a special teamer.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.2/5.4

