Player(s)
T.D. Moultry
Team(s)
Auburn Tigers

NFL Draft Profile: T.D. Moultry, Outside Linebacker, Auburn

NFL draft profile scouting report for Auburn outside linebacker, T.D. Moultry
2

#99
Pos: OLB
Ht: 6020
Wt: 253
DOB: 1/1/98
Eligible: 2022
Birmingham, AL
Jackson-Olin High School

T.D. Moultry
Auburn Tigers

One-Liners

Short and thick 3-4 outside linebacker who plays with a high motor and possesses good hand usage.

Pros:

Rotational edge defender with a good first step and good burst in a straight line. Moultry possesses active and precise hands which he uses on quick double hand swipes. Understanding how to fight the hand fighting battle, he keeps low hands low and high hands high to defeat blockers. Playing with a high motor, he gets home late in plays based on effort alone. Moultry can drop into space occasionally as he keeps his feet moving. 

Cons:

Lacking length prevents Moultry from attacking the chest of blockers and bull-rushing them. He also struggles to extend, stack and shed in the run the game. Moultry is slow timing the snap and does not convert his burst into power, lacking the necessary strength and decelerating before contact. Below average bend means he is unable to turn the corner on tackles. His hands lack violence to decisively beat blockers or knock them off balance. Moultry plays with high pad level which prevents him from winning leverage on opponents. He gets washed by double teams and is unable to absorb strikes from the side in the run game. When blockers latch on to him he lacks the violence to deconstruct. A below-average tackler, Moultry does not wrap up consistently. His processing and recognition skills are poor. 

Summary:

Short and thick edge defender with good straight-line athleticism. Moultry understands hand fighting and plays with a high motor. He struggles to absorb and deconstruct in the run game and does not offer a power threat. Moultry projects as a camp 3-4 outside linebacker who has a chance of landing on a practice squad and will struggle to make a roster unless he can find a role on special teams. 

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.3 / 5.6

Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: T.D. Moultry, Outside Linebacker, Auburn

By The NFL Draft Bible
4 minutes ago
NFL Draft

Ric’s Rankings: 2022 NFL Draft Big Board | Offensive Line

By Ric Serritella
10 hours ago
Mocks

NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Robert Gregson
19 hours ago
Latest News

USFL: 52 Former HUB Football Participants Selected In USFL Draft

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 23, 2022
Mocks

NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Zack Patraw
Feb 23, 2022
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State Broncos

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 22, 2022
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 22, 2022
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kyren Williams, Running Back, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 22, 2022
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss Rebels

By The NFL Draft Bible
Feb 22, 2022
