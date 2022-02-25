NFL Draft Profile: T.D. Moultry, Outside Linebacker, Auburn

#99

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 253

DOB: 1/1/98

Eligible: 2022

Birmingham, AL

Jackson-Olin High School

T.D. Moultry

Auburn Tigers

One-Liners

Short and thick 3-4 outside linebacker who plays with a high motor and possesses good hand usage.

Pros:

Rotational edge defender with a good first step and good burst in a straight line. Moultry possesses active and precise hands which he uses on quick double hand swipes. Understanding how to fight the hand fighting battle, he keeps low hands low and high hands high to defeat blockers. Playing with a high motor, he gets home late in plays based on effort alone. Moultry can drop into space occasionally as he keeps his feet moving.

Cons:

Lacking length prevents Moultry from attacking the chest of blockers and bull-rushing them. He also struggles to extend, stack and shed in the run the game. Moultry is slow timing the snap and does not convert his burst into power, lacking the necessary strength and decelerating before contact. Below average bend means he is unable to turn the corner on tackles. His hands lack violence to decisively beat blockers or knock them off balance. Moultry plays with high pad level which prevents him from winning leverage on opponents. He gets washed by double teams and is unable to absorb strikes from the side in the run game. When blockers latch on to him he lacks the violence to deconstruct. A below-average tackler, Moultry does not wrap up consistently. His processing and recognition skills are poor.

Summary:

Short and thick edge defender with good straight-line athleticism. Moultry understands hand fighting and plays with a high motor. He struggles to absorb and deconstruct in the run game and does not offer a power threat. Moultry projects as a camp 3-4 outside linebacker who has a chance of landing on a practice squad and will struggle to make a roster unless he can find a role on special teams.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.3 / 5.6

