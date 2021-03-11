Tedarrell Slaton - Nose Guard Florida Gators Scouting Report

TEDARRELL SLATON | Florida | DT | #56 | Sr | 6042 | 340 | 5.32e | Fort Lauderdale, FL | American Heritage

Overview:

The NFL is filled with many nose tackles, but few will compare in size to Slaton. He fills out his frame well and has a solid first step for a nose tackle, which allows him to win in one-on-one situations against interior offensive linemen. He possesses violent hands that make it difficult for offensive linemen to get inside his shoulders. The flash plays are what make Slaton so interesting. He isn’t a run-stopper, but rather a player who can get after the quarterback in short stints. The main concern with Slaton revolves around winning the leverage battle. He has a tendency to stand straight up once the ball is snapped, which causes him to lose ground and be taken out of the play. Offensive linemen are able to push him around in the run game and he is unable to occupy gaps effectively. A nose tackle’s main job is to clog gaps, but he simply doesn’t do that well enough to warrant consideration in the NFL. Slaton will be a project at the next level to say the least, but there is some upside, which is why teams running a 3-4 scheme may take a look at him as a developmental player via a rookie tryout.

Background:

Raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Finance major. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Started 2 of 10 games played as a sophomore. Played and started in all 22 games he played over the last two seasons. Played basketball in high school. Favorite professional sports team is the Boston Celtics. Lived with a teammate’s family during high-school career to ease the transportation burden on his mother.

