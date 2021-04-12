Terrace Marshall - Wide Receiver Louisiana State Tigers Scouting Report

TERRACE MARSHALL | LSU | WO | #6 | JR | 6031 | 200 | 4.40 | Bossier City, LA | Parkway HS | 06.09.00

Overview:

While playing alongside potential top ten pick Ja’Marr Chase, LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. possesses a next level skill set that could get him drafted a lot earlier than some might expect. Marshall has a long lean frame that has some big time developmental potential moving forward. He could hold 220+ pounds without potentially losing much speed in the process. He has a ton more juice that you might envision when first popping on the film. In a lot of ways, he mirrors former Clemson Tiger and Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver Martavis Bryant physically. Marshall is a legit deep threat who can win on the vertical frame both with his long speed and length to gain separation. He has flashed the ability to win through contact and highpoint with the best of them. Marshall has some intriguing body control to make some phenomenal catches climbing the ladder. He possesses a ton of flexibility to run a variety of routes. Marshall is not the most sudden athlete and will take a couple steps to throttle down. The biggest concern is durability as it stands. If he is able to quiet those concerns, the upside is high for Marshall. With his combination of length, athleticism and body control, Marshall has the potential to go early if he is able to stay on the field.

Background:

Playing in 31 games in total for the LSU team, Marshall Jr. has started in 19 games for the team over the last three seasons. Recorded 12 touchdown receptions in 11 games he played during the 2019 season. Followed that up with 731 yards and ten touchdowns on 48 receptions in just seven games before opting out. Was the consensus top rated prospect in Louisiana coming out of Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana. Coached by Neil May while at Parkway. Also participated in basketball while in high school. Uncle, Joe Delaney, played in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs.

