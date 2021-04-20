Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Terrell Jana - Wide Receiver Virginia Cavaliers Scouting Report

Scouting Report for Terrell Jana
Author:
Publish date:

TERRELL JANA | Virginia | WO | #84 | Sr | 6002 | 190 | 4.69 | Vancouver, British Columbia | Woodberry Forest HS

Overview: 

A consistent pass catcher for a nine win Cavaliers program, wide receiver Terrell Jana enjoyed a nice late season surge, making him one of the more interesting wide receivers in the ACC conference. Jana is a sure handed football player who has a clear understanding of how to work zone coverage. He is a craft route runner who does some of his best work playing in the slot, where he knows how to attack leverage well, finding the blind spots. When aligned on the outside, Jana shows off some admirable back shoulder work with nice body control through contact. That back shoulder work is especially important for Jana who has a hard time threatening vertically down the field. He is a limited athlete who will never be confused with anything more than an ordinary. Jana is also isn't very twitchy, really clouding in what area he will be able to win at a high degree. His football intelligence finding soft spots in zones will have to be where he makes his money. That will offer Jana the chance to bounce around for a time but he might lack the overall athletic skill set to be more than a camp body.

Background: 

Jana has started 23 of the 49 games he has played with the Cavaliers program. Recorded career highs in receiving yards (878), receptions (73) and touchdowns (three) in 2019. Had a down year in 2020, recording just 423 yards and one touchdown on 36 receptions. Played wide receiver and cornerback at Woodberry Forest for head coach Clint Alexander. Jana was rated as a three star recruit by every major recruiting service. Chose Virginia over offers from Maryland, Nevada, Ohio and Old Dominion. 

Unknown-1

