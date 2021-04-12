Thomas Graham Jr. - Cornerback Oregon Ducks Scouting Report

THOMAS GRAHAM JR. | Oregon | DC | #4 | Sr | 5102 | 193 | Rancho Cucamonga, CA | Rancho HS

Overview:

Having worked in arguably the most talented secondary in all of college football over his career, Graham boasts a lot of experience and production on the back end for the Ducks during his time in Eugene. Graham is a competitive kid who is aggressive both near the line of scrimmage and with the ball in the air. He is patient, feeling comfortable in trail technique down the field. His physicality shows up in the run game as well, showing no hesitancy to stick his nose in. With the tenacity Graham plays, it’s possible that some teams may also value him inside at nickel back and safety down the road. He has a decent twitch with the ability to match up against quicker wide receivers, but doesn’t necessarily stand out with any physical trait. He has marginally average length and straight-line speed, begging the question how successful he will be surviving on the outside fulltime. As a tackler, Graham does need to wrap up more consistently, too often going for the big shot instead. Graham is the type of scrappy defensive back who could work in various roles for an NFL defense. With his combination of tenacity, production and experience, Graham is a safe bet to hear his name called sometime on Day 3 of the 2021 draft with flexibility to work in various schemes.

Background:

Raised in the Los Angeles, California area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Started 12 of 13 games as freshman; started 13 games as sophomore; started 14 games as junior. Opted out of the 2020. Father played football at city college. Mother has Master’s in counseling. Sister is an elite track and field athlete at UNLV. Loves football; spends a lot of time preparing. Known to have an exceptional memory. Comes from a good family.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.