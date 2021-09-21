NFL Draft Profile: Thomas Hennigan, Wide Receiver, Appalachian State Mountaineers

#5

Pos: WR

Ht: 6010

Wt: 210

DOB: 8/18/98

Eligible: 2022

Greensboro, NC

Northwest Guilford High School

Thomas Hennigan

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Latest News:

Appalachian State senior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan reminded NFL scouts of his explosive game-breaker speed with a big performance in a rout over East Carolina, nabbing four balls for 114 receiving yards, including one receiving touchdown and a key 68-yard catch over the middle to help set up another score. A team captain and Academic All-American, Hennigan has been known to set the tone. “I’m going to do whatever I got to do, along with all the other ten guys on the field, to do whatever it takes to win,” Hennigan said. “I’ve always been a "lead by example" kind of guy, so (if I) do the right things on and off the field, naturally I think the younger guys will follow.” He possesses a muscular-built frame, runs crisp routes, knows how to create separation and can scoot after the catch. With a strong opening week performance in the books and 11 games remaining, Hennigan needs 1,003 receiving yards to break the school’s all-time record held by Brian Quick (3,418). (9/5/21)

