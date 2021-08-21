August 22, 2021
NFL Draft Profile: Titus Leo, Linebacker, Wagner Seahawks

NFL draft profile scouting report for Wagner linebacker, Titus Leo
TITUS LEO | Wagner | LB | #1 | Sr | 6040e | 247v | 4.80e | Sheepshead Bay, NY | Sheepshead Bay

Evaluation: 

A hybrid pass-rusher who has switched between defensive end and linebacker; Leo currently plays in four-point stance at the seven-technique spot. He has shown a big time knack for creating game-changing turnovers throughout his career. Primarily rushing from the left side, Leo is extremely quick off the ball snap, stays low and shows violent hands, to go along with great strength. He possesses NFL size/length/power and plays with a high level of intensity. Playing at a small school, Leo has done his part of grabbing the attention of pro scouts by dominating the competition. A player filled with accolades, he is expected to exhaust his eligibility and return for the 2022 season. Leo currently carries a priority free agent grade but could play himself into the late Day Three range by time he enters the draft.

Background: 

Played linebacker, safety and wide receiver under coach Fred Snyder at Sheepshead Bay high school. Played wide receiver and special teams early in his Wagner career. NEC Defensive Player of Year (Spring 2021); had 15 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles in two games. Had pick-six interception in 2018; endured season-ending leg injury as freshman. (08/17/21)

