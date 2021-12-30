Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
NFL Draft Profile: TJ Pledger, Running Back, Utah Utes

NFL draft profile scouting report for Utah Running Back, TJ Pledger
#5
Pos: RB
Ht: 5090
Wt: 196
Eligibility: 2022
Pacoima, CA
Oklahoma

TJ Pledger University of Utah
Utes

One-Liner:

TJ Pledger is an undersized RB with limited explosiveness but has good vision and patience.

Pros: 

TJ Pledger shows a good combination of vision and contact balance. Very good patience setting up blocks on zone and gap scheme runs. At his best on gap scheme runs showing superb patience to set up pulling OL and manipulate 2nd level defenders. Runs with good physical toughness and is not afraid of contact. Good overall hip flexibility and foot quickness and he is elusive in space. On inside zone runs he is decisive and shows good vision and solid understanding of the run scheme. Understand how to brace for contact by dropping shoulders and reducing his surface area. Comfortable catching the ball in the flat and on delayed routes out of the backfield. Willing pass protector and has some reps where he framed up LB’s with good technique.

Cons: 

Undersized guy that has limited explosiveness. Burst once the hole is there is nothing special. Struggles to consistently read outside zone blocks and shows good decisiveness here. Not too much of a creator when things aren’t looking cleanly blocked. Route running is adequate and overall isn’t a great blocker. Has no special standout traits.

Summary:

TJ Pledger projects to be a backup RB at the next level. He wins with vision, patience, and contact balance. He is not a special athlete and has limited physical tools. He has the competitive and physical toughness to make some special teams impact. 

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.5/7.3

