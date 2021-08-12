NFL Draft Profile: Todd Harris Jr., Safety, LSU Tigers

#4

Pos: DS

Ht: 6010

Wt: 195

DOB: 11/3/98

Eligible: 2022

Maringouin, LA

Plaquemine High School

Todd Harris Jr.

LSU Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Longer safety who is mainly deployed in deep halves. Harris locates and establishes contact with receivers threatening his zone vertically. As a tackler, he tries to strip the ball when he is not first to the scene. He displays good physicality and extension to take on blocks.

Cons:

Leinweber: Harris is a below-average athlete in deep zones. A lack of twitch prevents him from quickly changing directions. He is not rangy enough to play single high, not getting to the sideline from the middle of the field. Hesitation and below-average click and close prevent him from driving on or even undercutting routes, often being too late to make a play on the ball. Harris does not close windows ahead of him aggressively. He throws his shoulder around as a tackler causing frequent misses. As a last line of defense, he is not reliable, struggling to get an angle on ball carriers and missing. Harris gets run over in the hole because he stops his momentum. He does not shed blocks.

Summary:

Leinweber: Operating in LSU’s two high scheme, Harris has good size. He is a below-average athlete preventing him from playing single high or man to man. A lack of aggressiveness causes him to miss out on possible ball production. Harris projects as a camp body due to his size. He is unlikely to stick on a practice squad due to his limitations.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Safety with good size who is a below-average athlete. Lacks playmaking instincts and is an inconsistent tackler.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.0 / 5.3