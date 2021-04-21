Tommy Kraemer - Offensive Guard Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

TOMMY KRAEMER | Notre Dame | OG | #78 | rSr | 6046 | 319 | Cincinnati, OH | Elder HS | 4.16.98 (23)

Overview:

A part of one of the most talented offensive lines in all of college football, Kraemer possessed the most fanfare coming out of Elder High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, as a five-star recruit. Transitioned to guard after spending his redshirt freshman season at right tackle. That move unlocked the best of Kraemer, highlighting his big-time power in the run game. Boasting a powerfully built frame, Kraemer is able to establish inside position and drive defenders effectively out of gaps. In pass protection, his background at tackle shows up big time in Kraemer’s ability to mirror and match with quicker interior rushers. On the next level, Kraemer’s experience playing multiple positions will dramatically increase his value as a potential swing piece on the offensive front. His lack of flexibility hurts his overall ability to last on the edge at tackle for the long haul, as he struggles to consistently match up against more athletic pass rushers. Despite his flashes of dominance in the run game, Kraemer can be overaggressive at times, getting overextended and losing balance to stay on his blocks. There is a level of frustration that ensues when watching Kraemer. He is clearly an NFL-caliber player with starter-level traits, but his film is littered with inconsistencies. With his combination of size, versatility and physical profile, an offensive line coach is going to take every opportunity to work with Kraemer ... perhaps even earlier than some may expect.

Background:

Kraemer started 42 of 45 career games for the Irish, playing both right tackle and right guard during his career. Was first-team All-ACC in 2020 and a third-team All-American from the Associated Press. Played for head coach Doug Ramsey at Elder High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Chose Notre Dame over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke and Georgia, among others.

