Tommy Tremble - Tight End Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

TOMMY TREMBLE | Notre Dame | TE | #24 | rSo | 6031 | 248 | 4.65 | Johns Creek, GA | Wesleyan | 06.02.00

While the stats might not tell it, Tremble is a talented tight end who Notre Dame was never able to maximize during his two seasons in South Bend. The Georgia native recorded just 35 catches for 401 yards but he was a vital part of the successful running game for the Irish. The competitive run blocker is successful on the move and has some nasty to him, finishing blocks with defenders on the ground. He is smart in pass protection, recognizing blitzes from the second level and absorbing contact before anchoring. Tremble is light on his feet in the open field, getting in and out of his breaks to gain separation. Possessing sufficient speed he is better suited in condensed spaces and displays quick agility. He can catch the ball when he is open and even with a defender is over him but does not make catches at the highpoint. After the catch, he uses his athleticism to defeat pursuit angles. Using physicality and leverage, he can create small windows at the top of his routes. Tremble projects as a blocking tight end with untapped potential as a receiver, especially between the hashtags. He would fit into a wide zone that utilizes tight ends on split zone play actions, taking advantage of his blocking and athleticism.

Raised in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Started seven of thirteen games played as a freshman. Parents are married and met while attending Georgia. Father played football at Georgia and won a Superbowl in his only NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys. Mother works in Human Resources for a large staffing company. Three siblings.

