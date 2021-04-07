Tony Fields II - 4-3 Outside Linebacker West Virginia Mountaineers Scouting Report

TONY FIELDS II | West Virginia/Arizona | OB | #1 | Sr | 6010 | 222 | 4.64e | Las Vegas, NV | Desert Pines HS

Overview:

A three-year starter at the WILL linebacker position for Arizona, Fields collected 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He then transferred to West Virginia for his final season where he started nine games and recorded 88 total tackles. A prototype run-and-chase linebacker, Fields is an explosive mover that navigates space well in pursuit. He is extremely flexible transitioning, flashing fantastic hips getting downhill, laterally and in pass coverage. He fits the modern mold of NFL off-ball linebackers. There are some struggles working at the point of attack for Fields. He lacks length to stack and shed offensive linemen. Fields’ length issues show up in pass coverage where he doesn’t consistently close passing lanes effectively. He is a WILL only prospect who doesn’t possess the physical profile to translate to any other linebacker position. There are some limitations, but the NFL is proving players that excel in space have a place at the next level.

Background:

A three-year starter at the WILL linebacker position for the Wildcats. Named a freshman All-America during the 2017 season. Was selected as a team captain and All-State pick during his senior season at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

