Tony Poljan - Tight End Virginia Cavaliers Scouting Report

TONY POLJAN | Virginia/Central Michigan | TE | #85 | rSR | 6065 | 235 | 4.89 | Lansing, MI | Lansing Catholic

Overview:

The quarterback to tight end convert has become more and more regular over the last few seasons. That is a transition that former Central Michigan all conference tight end Tony Poljan exemplifies as he made the move as a graduate transfer to the University of Virginia. Size is the first thing that pops off of the screen when you watch Poljan. He boasts an outstanding frame that should be able to add on some additional weight as he continues to grow into the position. Poljan uses the length in the passing game, flashing the ability to win at the catch point with a high success rate. He is a smooth athlete who uses his long strides to chew up a ton of ground. Poljan is explosive off the line and has some notable linear potential with surprising speed. For a player who has such little experience at the position, Poljan has a surprising understanding for how to attack leverage and find blind spots for some easy completions. As you might expect from a player new to the position, Poljan is still very raw as a blocker. He has the tools to eventually become a plus in the area but currently lacks the understanding of leverage to compete consistently at the point of attack on the front side of runs. There is a clear projection here. As Poljan becomes more comfortable, there is a trajectory to become one of the most coveted players when the 2021 NFL Draft comes around. With Poljan’s combination of size, explosiveness and upside, Poljan has starter level potential moving to the next level.

Background:

Graduate transferred from Central Michigan to the University of Virginia for his final year of eligibility after being selected as a second team All-MAC selection during the 2019 season, recording 496 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 33 receptions. Began his career at Central Michigan as a dual threat quarterback. Played for head coach Jim Ahem at Lansing Catholic in Lansing, Michigan. A four time all-league selection in basketball. He also lettered in track and field.

