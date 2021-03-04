Tory Carter - Fullback LSU Tigers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

TORY CARTER | LSU | FB | #44 | Sr | 6002 | 244 | 4.76e | Valdosta, GA | Lee County HS | 03.16.99

Overview:

In today’s dying age of the true old-school fullback, Tory Carter is someone who wants to put a hole in someone’s face on every rep he gets. He is a nasty and physical blocker who was forced to play a lot with the tight ends at LSU last season due to the fact that they barely use a fullback anymore. Carter was relegated to mostly a special teams role where he found success blowing up kick return blocking schemes and disrupting the game that way. Limited usage aside he is a punishing presence when he can get his nose to a defender and even offers some value catching the football due to his experience repping as a tight end in college. However, Carter’s issues start with even being able to get his nose to a defender in the first place. He isn’t the best athlete and his foot speed leaves a lot to be desired working to the next level. Carter is best utilized in short-yardage situations where he doesn’t have to operate too much in space. When he is able to strike and latch onto his opponent he is extremely effective, however, it’s getting to that point that may not translate well to the speed of the game at the next level.

Background:

Appeared in 42 games during his LSU career. Consensus three-star recruit by every major recruiting service. Coached by Dean Fabrizio at Lee County High School in Valdosta, Georgia. Also a standout on special teams for the Tigers.

