Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Trajan Jeffcoat, EDGE, Missouri Tigers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Missouri EDGE Trajan Jeffcoat
Missouri EDGE Trajan Jeffcoat
Missouri logo

#18
Pos: EDGE
Ht: 6031
Wt: 276
40: 4.83
DOB: 10/07/
Hometown: Columbia, SC
High School: Irmo
Eligibility: 2023

Trajan Jeffcoat
Missouri Tigers

Quotes:

A productive collegiate player, pro scouts will need to determine where Jeffcoat fits best at the next level. The nimble big man came on like gangbusters as a sophomore, registering six sacks in eight games. He provides high energy and motor on the edge, which can wear down opposing offensive linemen. Jeffcoat primarily plays at the defensive end position but he seems to prefer lining up in a two-point stance. He moves extremely well for his size, enabling him to make plenty of plays behind the line of scrimmage (17 career tackles for loss). Where Jeffcoat struggles is getting off blocks, as he tends to get tangled up in the webs when engaging oncoming blockers. He decided to return for his senior season after somewhat of a down junior year. Jeffcoat has since embraced his leadership role and appears ready to get the train back on the tracks with a very good chance of hearing his name called come April. - Ric Serritella

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Utah CB Clark Phillips III
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Clark Phillips III, Cornerback, Utah Utes

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
North Carolina CB Tony Grimes
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tony Grimes, Cornerback, North Carolina Tar Heels

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mocks

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Skilled Position Prospects Dominate Round 1

By Zack Patraw20 hours ago
Georgia iDL Jalen Carter
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Carter, Interior Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft BibleMay 23, 2022
Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cedric Tillman, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Volunteers

By The NFL Draft BibleMay 22, 2022
EJ Labaze
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Interview with UDFA EJ Labaze

By Jenn McGrawMay 21, 2022
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kayshon Boutte, Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers

By The NFL Draft BibleMay 21, 2022
97F99E03-2388-41DF-A644-ADD5713B6114
NFL

HUB Football: First-Ever Transfer Portal CAMP Set For June 18th

By Bobby GrecoMay 20, 2022