NFL Draft Profile: Trajan Jeffcoat, EDGE, Missouri Tigers

#18

Pos: EDGE

Ht: 6031

Wt: 276

40: 4.83

DOB: 10/07/

Hometown: Columbia, SC

High School: Irmo

Eligibility: 2023

Trajan Jeffcoat

Missouri Tigers

Quotes:

A productive collegiate player, pro scouts will need to determine where Jeffcoat fits best at the next level. The nimble big man came on like gangbusters as a sophomore, registering six sacks in eight games. He provides high energy and motor on the edge, which can wear down opposing offensive linemen. Jeffcoat primarily plays at the defensive end position but he seems to prefer lining up in a two-point stance. He moves extremely well for his size, enabling him to make plenty of plays behind the line of scrimmage (17 career tackles for loss). Where Jeffcoat struggles is getting off blocks, as he tends to get tangled up in the webs when engaging oncoming blockers. He decided to return for his senior season after somewhat of a down junior year. Jeffcoat has since embraced his leadership role and appears ready to get the train back on the tracks with a very good chance of hearing his name called come April. - Ric Serritella