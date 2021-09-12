NFL Draft Profile: Travis Dye, Running Back, Oregon Ducks

#26

Pos: RB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 190

DOB: 8/24/_

Eligible: 2022

Norco, CA

Norco High School

Travis Dye

Oregon Ducks

Pros:

Smith: Dye’s number one asset is his shifty running style that allows him to be a difficult player to corral one-on-one. He’s an undersized running back with short legs that help him change direction on a dime. He plays with a low center of gravity, and his short strides and active feet allow him to play with very good balance. Dye is also a high-effort, fearless runner who is always trying to carve out more yardage. He has natural leverage in those instances, and despite having a slender build, his effort allows him to occasionally grind out tough yards. Dye plays with very active eyes and can squeeze through tight lanes. His smaller stature can also help defenders lose sight of him behind the offensive line. Dye’s shiftiness can also show up as a receiver. He accelerates out of his cuts well to separate, and Oregon asks their running backs to run a variety of routes in their scheme. In 2020, Dye was most dangerous down the field, often running wheel routes up the sideline or releasing up the seam. He shows tremendous focus when the ball is on its way and attacks it at its highest point when he senses a defender nearby. He also has the balance to adjust to off-target throws without breaking his focus.

Cons:

Smith: His size comes with certain limitations. For starters, his short strides make him a runner with one gear. It doesn’t take him long to get up to full speed, but Dye doesn’t have that extra burst once he gets into the open field. He’s more quick than fast. His slender build also makes for poor contact balance. By no means is Dye afraid of contact, but he just doesn’t have the power or girth to absorb those shots without losing his balance. While his effort is relentless, he gets little push following contact unless he can get under his opponent. At some point, he’s going to have to add more strength to his lower half. Dye may be a threat as a receiver, but it would be unreasonable to ask him to hold up in pass protection, and Oregon rarely does so. The few times he’s had to step up and block, his slender build has been detrimental to his efforts. His strength will also be a hindrance on special teams, where he will likely be limited to returning kicks or punts.

Summary:

Smith: Dye is an undersized back that will likely fit best as a change-of-pace player in scenarios where defenses are reluctant to stack the box. His running style brings energy to the offense, although his slight build makes it difficult to gain yards after initial contact. His big-play ability will also be affected because his quickness is much more impressive than his long speed. Dye’s ability to make people miss in the open field does make him a candidate to help as a receiver out of the backfield as well as in the screen game, but his inability to be effective in pass protection could limit that role too. Added lower-body strength will help in some areas, but smaller stature will always limit his upside.

Background:

A three-star recruit out of California, Dye followed in the footsteps of his brother Troy, who played linebacker at Oregon from 2016-2019 and was a fourth-round pick by Minnesota. Dye had an immediate impact for the Ducks, breaking the single-game rushing record with 199 yards against Oregon State. He finished second in rushing on the team with 739 yards and was one of only two players to carry the ball 100 times or more. Since then, he’s seen his carries slide a bit as Oregon continues to spread out the workload. Still, his yards-per-carry average has risen in that time, and he even earned honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Conference Team last fall after leading the team in rushing. Dye carries himself as a role model for his teammates with his effort on the field. His play brings energy to the Ducks’ offense, whether running the ball or catching it. His size may limit his effectiveness in some areas, but his effort never wavers, and Dye is a team-first player.

One-Liners

Smith: His running style brings energy to the offense, although his slight build makes it difficult to gain yards after initial contact.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Smith: 5.3 / 6.7