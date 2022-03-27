NFL Draft Profile: Tre Avery, Cornerback, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

#21

Pos: CB

Ht: 5102

Wt: 190

DOB: 12/25/1997

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

High School: Franklin

Tre Avery

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

One-Liner:

A slight-framed cornerback that will play nickel at the next level and has great ball skills with solid downhill burst and great instincts in zone coverage.

Pros:

Avery has experience playing on the outside and inside of a defense and has had success at both areas of the field. He has adequate speed and can carry receivers downfield. One of his best traits would be his ability to play trail-technique and make a play on the ball when it reaches its catch point. He has tremendous ball skills and times his swat really well and has enough physicality to his game to dislodge the ball from the receiver. He does a great job coming downhill with phenomenal burst and instincts to read the quarterback and understanding of the route combination. He times his break nicely and has good hand-eye coordination to get his hands in between the receiver to make a play on the ball. Avery has a strong half-man technique and his fluid hips help him change direction to stick with his man. His football IQ in zone coverage is tremendous and has an understanding of where his teammates are, when to pass routes off, and when to carry his receiver’s route. He clearly has done his homework on opposing offenses because he has a great understanding of route combinations, knowing what’s in front of him, and executing his plan in coverage.

Cons:

Avery is very inconsistent in coverage. There will be times where he’s stuck to his man and makes a great play on the ball, and then there are others where he’s getting burned by a simple head-fake, leaving his man wide open in the middle of the field. He’s not the most athletic corner as ankle flexion and lower body fluidity aren’t the greatest strengths to his game. He gets overaggressive in man-coverage, attempting to beat his receiver to his spot, but ultimately losing his leverage and allowing space to make an easy thrown and catch. Biting on double moves comes into play when he’s manned up with his receiver. His footwork and technique gets lost in man-coverage as he finds himself with his back turned to the receiver, giving him an easy blindspot to lose Avery throughout the route. He doesn’t have the biggest frame and isn’t the strongest in run defending. He’s very passive and you won’t see him getting in the mix near the line of scrimmage. His tackling technique could use some work if he’s playing in the slot.

Summary:

Avery is a smaller corner that has experience on the outside but will be predicated to the slot in the NFL. He struggles in a big way when he’s in man coverage and teams will have to play him as a zone coverage corner. His best trait is his ball skills and downhill burst, which will be great for him in zone coverage, allowing him to read and react to the play in front of him. He has enough speed that he could contribute on special teams early on in his career and rotate in the slot in dime packages. He’s not going to be a physical player, meaning he’s not going to be the alpha-dog in man coverage and isn’t the strongest run defender.

Grade:

Priority Free Agent