Tre Brown - Inside Cornerback Oklahoma Sooners Scouting Report

TRE BROWN | Oklahoma | CB | #6 | Sr | 5096 | 188 | Tulsa, OK | Union | 09.24.97

Overview:

An undersized corner who played primarily outside for the Sooners, Brown projects to kick inside to the nickel role at the next level. He’s a former kick returner with solid long speed and the type of athletic ability that should ease the transition to the NFL quite a bit. He brings the necessary range to carry receivers up-field without needing assistance, assuming that his timing and technique doesn’t falter. He’s engaged along the route path and does a good job of getting involved at the catch point. While Brown does have desirable long speed for the position, he is a bit inconsistent with his agility and changes of direction at times. His balance and developmental ability with his back-pedal is intriguing, but he’ll need to clean up his adjustments when getting in phase with receivers. In the run game, Brown doesn’t have the size or effort to make much happen. He has the potential to develop into a starting nickel with improvements to his footwork and reactions, but he will likely begin his career as a CB4 or CB5 who can contribute on special teams.

Background:

Raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. African & African American Studies major. Started 1 of 14 games played as a freshman. Started 8 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Started all 14 games as a junior. Started all 10 games as a senior. Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

