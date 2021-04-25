Tre Harbison III - Running Back Charlotte 49ers Scouting Report

TRE HARBISON III | Charlotte/Northern Illinois | RB | #22 | rSr | 5107 | 218 | Shelby, NC | Crest | 07.01.98 (22)

Overview:

A back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher at Northern Illinois, Harbison fell victim to an abbreviated season during his one year at Charlotte, with multiple game cancellations and limited film evaluation for NFL teams at the FBS level. Harbison previously showed off his multi-faceted skill-set as a runner, pass-catcher and pass protector. In addition, he added special teams to his resume this past season during his time with the 49ers. The downhill runner demonstrated his ability to break tackles and pick up the tough yards after contact. Expect to see Harbison in a camp come August, competing for a backup role.

Background:

Graduate transfer from Northern Illinois. Registered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Huskies. Originally signed with Virginia before transferring to Northern Illinois. All-time Cleveland County leading rusher (5,770 yards) in high school at Crest High School. Led them to consecutive state titles with undefeated seasons. Earned MVP honors in both championship games.

